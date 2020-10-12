Ken Early: Ireland a work in progress on and off the field

Stephen Kenny spent years dreaming of what he would do differently if he was Ireland manager. Now that he’s got the job, all he gets to do is fight fires.

Managing international football in 2020 is about spending the weeks between games absorbed in analysis and preparation, perfecting the game plan, imagining how it’s all going to come together. Then, on the day of the game, gathering together whichever players are still available once all the coronavirus positives and contacts have been ruled out, and telling them to go out there and give it a lash.