Ken Early: Germany have plenty of room for improvement
‘If the team brings to bear on the pitch their idea, their talent, their ability - we will prevail’
Germany’s coach Joachim Löw: “I’ve told the players, the most important things are energy and body language, and that was lacking in our match against Mexico.” Photograph: Getty Images
Germany vs Sweden
Fisht Stadium, Sochi - Saturday, 7pm
Joachim Löw is sick of hearing about the Champions Curse. When a Russian reporter started talking about Italy failing to get out of their World Cup group in 2010, and Spain also failing in 2014, the Germany coach was already looking impatient long before the question meandered to its inevitable conclusion.#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break