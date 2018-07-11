Ken Early: Gareth Southgate becomes the new Churchill as England dreams

A jubilant and delirious nation is expecting its superheroes to take it to the final

Ken Early in St Petersburg

England’s Harry Kane and Phil Jones play with a toy rooster during training ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Four years ago, as England prepared to face Uruguay in a decisive World Cup match in São Paulo, the England captain Steven Gerrard gathered his players together for a team talk. The content of his message to them was revealed in his 2015 autobiography My Story.

“I kept it brief. Looking around me, I said if we didn’t get it right against Uruguay on Thursday, then each and every one of us faced a terrible summer. It would be a long and frustrating month where, away from each other, we’d mull over everything that had gone wrong again and again.

