Jonathan Hill confirmed as FAI’s new chief executive

57-year-old Hill steps into role from November 1st after being unanimously ratified

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Hill as the association’s new chief executive. Photograph: Inpho

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Hill as the association’s new chief executive as of November 1st.

57-year-old Hill’s appointment has been unanimously ratifed by the FAI’s board, and he takes the reigns from interim chief executive Gary Owens.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to confirm the appointment of Jonathan Hill as the new Chief Executive Officer of the FAI from November 1st, 2020.

“The appointment has been unanimously ratified by the Board of the FAI, on the recommendation of the Association’s Nominations Committee.

“Jonathan Hill, 57, brings a wealth of football and leadership experience to the role having previously worked as Group Commercial Director with the English Football Association, as Commercial Director of Wembley National Stadium and Commercial Director for Euro ‘96. Jonathan has also worked extensively in the wider sports marketing sector, including with IMG and as CEO for the Laureus World Sports Awards, with proven success in working efficiently in complex multi-stakeholder and business partner environments.”

On his appointment, Hill said: “I am truly honoured to be appointed to the role of CEO of the FAI and I am greatly looking forward to working with the staff, the wider football community, our commercial stakeholders and the Government moving forward, driving the development of football at every level within Ireland, overseeing the ongoing process of business transformation within the organisation and, of course, facing the challenges that Covid presents for our game.”

More to follow.

