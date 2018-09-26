Jon Walters out for six month with ruptured Achilles

The 35-year-old suffered injury at the weekend and will most of the rest of the season
Ireland’s Jonathan Walters of Ipswich Town receives treatment before leaving the field injured during their Championship clash with Bolton. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ireland’s Jonathan Walters of Ipswich Town receives treatment before leaving the field injured during their Championship clash with Bolton. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters will miss next month’s Nations League clashes with Denmark and Wales as he faces up to six months on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old, who is on loan at Ipswich from Premier League Burnley, suffered a partially-ruptured Achilles tendon after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw with Bolton.

A statement released on Ipswich’s official website said: “Town have been dealt a blow with the news that Jon Walters has been ruled out for six months with an Achilles injury.

“The Republic of Ireland international limped off minutes after going on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Bolton.

“The striker, on loan from Burnley until January, had a scan at the weekend and then saw a specialist in London today, with the news that he has a partial rupture of his Achilles.

“No surgery is needed, but he is expected to be out of action for six months.”

The news will come as a blow to Ireland boss Martin O’Neill, who has spent much of the last two years trying to plug the sizeable gap left in the striking department by Robbie Keane’s retirement from international football.

Walters, who had a spell at Portman Road earlier in his career, said: “I’m obviously gutted with the news. That’s football, though. That’s life, I suppose, as well and while I’m really disappointed, there are a lot of people worse off than me.

“I’ll work hard and get back to fitness as soon as I can. I’ve enjoyed being back here and I want to wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.”

Walters found himself in the headlines earlier this month when a recording of international team-mate Stephen Ward’s version of his training ground bust-up with Republic assistant manager Roy Keane was made public.

He has made 54 senior appearances to date for his country and scored 14 goals in the process, but was unable to play a full part in the Euro 2016 finals because of injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.