John O’Shea announces international retirement

Defender will bow out after friendly against the United States on June 2nd
Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea has announced that he will retire from international football after the friendly against the United States on June 2nd. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea has announced that he will retire from international football after the friendly against the United States on June 2nd. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea has announced he will retire from international football following the friendly against the United States on June 2nd.

The 37-year-old Sunderland and former Manchester United player has won 117 Ireland caps since making his debut in 2001 and played in two European Championships.

“After 22 years of representing my country (17 at senior level) it is with great sadness & joy that I will be pulling on the Republic of Ireland jersey for the last time on the 2nd of June in the Aviva Stadium,” he said in a statement.

“It has been an amazing journey but I feel now is the right time to step aside for the next generation to enjoy the experiences I am so humbled to have been part of.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.