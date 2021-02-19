John Egan out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers with dislocated toe

Sheffield United defender is facing eight weeks on the sidelines with injury

Sheffield United’s John Egan receives medical treatment before leaving the pitch injured during the Premier League clash with West Ham. Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Stephen Kenny has been dealt an injury blow ahead of the start of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign next month with the news that John Egan will be out for around eight weeks with a dislocated toe.

The 28-year-old defender was carried off on a stretcher late on in Sheffield United’s defeat at West Ham on Monday evening, after hurting himself in a collision with Jesse Lingard.

Egan is now set to miss Ireland’s opening qualifiers against Serbia on March 24th and the clash against Luxemburg three days later, on March 27th.

Blades boss Chris Wilder provided an update on the Kerry native ahead of his side’s Premier League game at Fulham on Saturday.

“John Egan is going to be out for eight weeks. He needs an operation on a dislocated toe,” said Wilder.

“It’s a situation where John has gone to block a shot and when we saw the reaction of a committed, brave player, straightaway we all knew he was in trouble.

“It’s a big blow to lose him for eight weeks. I do feel we’ve been cursed with injuries. We’ve had big injuries that have hurt us.”

