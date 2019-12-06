John Delaney paid almost €3 million over three years by FAI

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney received almost €3 million in pay and other benefits over the course of his final three years as an employee of the association. His salary at the time was €360,000.

In accounts published by the association on Friday it is revealed that in addition to his salary, the 52-year-old received pension contributions worth €285,714 per year and assorted other benefits which brought the total value of the package he received over the period in question to €2.943 million.

In a presentation made at FAI headquarters, executive lead Paul Cooke said revised accounts for 2016 and 2017 showed emoluments - or pay - for Delaney was a total of €1.945 million, whereas original accounts showed emoluments totalling €860,000 for the two years. New accounts for 2018 show emoluments were €997,043.

The accounts note that “certain expenses incurred during 2017 and 2016 by the then CEO were of a personal nature, and these have been now disclosed as part of director’s emoluments.”

Delaney was given an exit package worth €462,000, it was revealed. The FAI, which employs 200 staff, recorded a loss of €8.9 million and a revision of its accounts for the previous two years led to a €7.9 million adjustment downwards in its previously declared profits with combined surpluses of €6.1 million now stated to have been a loss over the two years of €2.8 million.

Overall, the association has liabilities of €55 million and its auditors, Deloitte, declined to express the opinion that it is a going concern.

Delaney, who had been on ‘gardening leave’ since April, left the organisation in late September after reaching the settlement to facilitate his departure. The value of the severance package had been generally known before Friday’s press conference at Abbotstown but the scale of the other payments came as a more of a surprise.

The total amount received by Delaney in 2018, at around €996,000 was almost €40,000 more than the remuneration in 2018 of Francesca McDonagh, the CEO at Bank of Ireland which employs around 10,000 staff and reported a pretax profit of €835 million last year.