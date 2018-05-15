Joe Hart set to be left out of England World Cup squad

Joe Hart has become the first high-profile omission from England’s squad for the summer’s World Cup after Gareth Southgate opted against selecting the national side’s most experienced current player for the tournament in Russia.

The Manchester City goalkeeper, who has spent the season on loan at West Ham, was told on Monday in a phonecall from Southgate that he would not be travelling to a fifth major finals despite the national manager having considered the 31-year-old his first-choice for much of his tenure. Hart won his 75th and most recent cap against Brazil in November, but Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland started the friendlies in March and have now usurped him in the pecking order.

The suggestion had been Hart would still travel to the World Cup as an experienced third-choice – only Gary Cahill and Jermain Defoe of Southgate’s recent selections have more than 50 caps, with neither expected to make the cut for Russia – and would have been willing to fulfil that role, but his toils at club level appear to have counted against him.

He has endured an indifferent spell with West Ham this season, losing his place towards the end of November to Adrián and starting only 19 league games in total. He regained his place after a 4-1 defeat at Swansea in March, but there were subsequent high-profile errors against Burnley and Stoke. His last appearance was a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on April 22nd.

Burnley’s Nick Pope, who was called up for the games against the Netherlands and Italy but remains uncapped, is the likeliest to replace Hart in the 23-man squad, which Southgate will reveal on Wednesday. The England manager submitted a provisional 35-man squad to Fifa on Monday.

Hart, who was Fabio Capello’s third-choice at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but did not feature, has a year to run on his contract at City but has not featured for Pep Guardiola since his appointment as manager in the summer of 2016. The goalkeeper, who spent the previous season on loan at Torino, with mixed results, and his representative are due to meet with the Premier League champions to discuss his future, with City unlikely to price him out of the market to move on. – Guardian service