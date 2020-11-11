Joe Gomez’s potential injury adds to Liverpool’s defensive crisis

Defender reportedly went down with a bad injury in England training on Wednesday

David Hytner

Liverpool are sweating on another possible defensive issue after Joe Gomez reportedly went down injured in England training. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool are sweating on another possible defensive issue after Joe Gomez reportedly went down injured in England training. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

 

Joe Gomez has suffered an injury at St George’s Park in the preparations for Thursday night’s England friendly with the Republic of Ireland at Wembley, a setback for the national team but one that has potentially more serious consequences for Liverpool.

Gareth Southgate will provide an update on the central defender’s condition at 6.30pm when he holds his pre-match press conference. The severity of the problem is as yet unclear but any length of absence would be particularly troublesome for Liverpool, who have a number of issues at the back.

Jürgen Klopp, who sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg over the summer, has Virgil Van Dijk as a long-term cruciate knee ligament casualty. Fabinho, the defensive midfielder, who has played in central defence is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. It is hoped that he will be back after the international break. Klopp’s only other established option in the position is Joel Matip, who has just returned from a muscular problem.

Klopp lost the right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, to a calf strain in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City and, like many managers, he has been outspoken on the physical demands being put on the players. – Guardian

