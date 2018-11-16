Jimmy Dunne called into Ireland squad for Denmark trip

Defender Jimmy Dunne has been drafted back into the Republic of Ireland squad for Monday night’s Nations League trip to Denmark after injuries reduced manager Martin O’Neill’s options.

Already without the suspended James McClean for the visit to Aarhus and with Glenn Whelan dropping out after winning his 85th cap in Thursday night’s 0-0 friendly draw with Northern Ireland, O’Neill has now lost John Egan (calf), Alan Browne (shoulder) and Seán Maguire (hamstring) through injury.

As a result, 21-year-old Dunne, who is on loan at Hearts from Burnley, has been restored to the squad after being one of those cut from the provisional 36-man party for the double-header earlier this week.

Dunne will link up with the Ireland players on Saturday ahead of their departure to Aarhus.

Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor will also be in the travelling party after impressing in training this week.

Dunne is also eligible to play for Northern Ireland and is one of those players currently at the centre of a tug of war between the nations, although any involvement in Denmark would commit him to the Republic.

Sheffield United defender Egan played the full 90 minutes on Thursday evening, while Preston striker Maguire managed just 13 minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute before he succumbed to yet another hamstring injury.