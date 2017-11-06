James McCarthy out of Ireland’s World Cup playoff

James McCarthy and Sean Maguire have been ruled out of both legs of Ireland’s World Cup playoff encounter with Denmark through injury.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had been touch-and-go in recent weeks as he returned to action in their Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea before sitting out the following two games with injury.

That game was the 26-year-old’s first start since February and resulted in another injury to his hamstring with Everton manager David Unsworth saying that he would talk to Martin O’Neill about “what’s best for club & player.”

On Monday it was confirmed that he will miss both legs as the Ireland squad gathered in Abbotstown to begin preparations for the first leg in Copenhagen on Saturday, before welcoming the Danes to Dublin for the return encounter on Tuesday November 14th.

Preston striker Sean Maguire has also been ruled out of both encounters after tearing his hamstring and he is now expected to sit on the sidelines for three months.

Preston confirmed over the weekend that Maguire will undergo an operation.

“North End’s Irish international forward Sean Maguire will undergo an operation after picking up an injury to his hamstring,” said the club.

“The No.24 has suffered a similar injury to the one that has ruled out Greg Cunningham since the second week of the season and is expected to be out for an extended period.

“The striker will join the likes of Cunningham, Tommy Spurr and Tom Clarke on a rehabilitation programme and the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

A groin injury has also put paid to Richard Keogh’s slim chances of featuring while David Meyler is suspended for the first leg.

John O'Shea, meanwhile, remains in the squad despite speculation that he may miss out after reports of a slight problem with his calf during Sunderland's Championship defeat to Middlesbrough. However, after assessment by the FAI's medical team, he remains in the squad.

Ireland will train for the next three days before departing for the Danish capital on Thursday.

Ireland squad to face Denmark (2018 World Cup playoff)

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)