James McCarthy fit and included in Ireland squad for playoffs

After making his first competitive start for Everton since February in their 2-1 League Cup loss to Chelsea on Wednesday night, James McCarthy looks set to be fit for Ireland’s World Cup playoff against Denmark in a fortnight’s time.

The midfielder was today included in Martin O’Neill’s 34-man provisional squad for the two-legged tie, the first of which takes place in Copenhagen on Saturday, November 11th with the return leg in Dublin on the following Tuesday.

The Ireland manager also offered an update on Séamus Coleman, saying he could be back in action in December after breaking his leg in last year’s clash with Wales.

As expected, Jonathan Walters misses out with a knee injury as Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan make up the forwards.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns to the fold following a rib injury while David Meyler, who captained the side to that crucial 1-0 win over Wales will be suspended for the first leg of the playoff.

The Ireland squad will meet up on Monday November 6th to begin preparations.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Denmark in 2018 World Cup playoffs (November 11th and 14th):

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Daryl Horgan, Alan Browne (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jonny Hayes (Celtic), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)

