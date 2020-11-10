Irish player tests positive ahead of England friendly

The FAI has confirmed that one player has returned a positive result in the lastest round of testing for coronavirus.

In the brief statement, the association said that the player had been isolated from the rest of the group and that Uefa and the HSE have been notified. All of the other squad members and association staff have tested negative.

The player, who is asymptomatic, is likely to be tested again before any final call is made on his availability. A positive result on a member of staff last month led to the exclusion from Ireland’s matchday squad of young strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, both of whom were regarded as “close contacts”. The result was subsequently deemed to be a false positive.