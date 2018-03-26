Ireland XI to face Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial

The FAI has confirmed that the Irish senior team will provide the opposition for Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial which has been scheduled for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, May 20th.

Martin O’Neill is likely to have a weakened squad available for the game which takes place a week after the Premier League season finishes and a week before the Championship play-off final. Some top flight players would normally travel with their clubs on tours or be allowed to take a break immediately after the conclusion of their league programme while those involved in the play-off semi-finals or final would clearly be unlikely to play any part.

The game is nevertheless something of a coup for Brown who signed for Celtic from Hibernian in 2007, two years after O’Neill had departed and has since won seven league titles, three Scottish cups and four Scottish League Cups with the club.

The game is all but certain to be a sell-out regardless of the players involved with previous fixtures involving the two teams - a couple for Packie Bonner in 1991 and 1997 as well as one for Jackie McNamara in 2005 - having generated substantial interest and profits. In this instance, the committee organising the event has said that a portion of the money raised will go to the family of former Celtic and Ireland midfielder Liam Miller who passed away recently after a battle with cancer.

“We are delighted to announce this match which we are sure will capture the imagination of supporters and be a fitting tribute to a fantastic player and a great Celtic and Scotland captain,” said Willie Haughey, who chairs the committee. “Scott has served Celtic brilliantly now for more than 10 years, establishing himself as a true fans’ favourite. He is someone who has given his all to the club, and for the past decade he has dedicated himself to Celtic and played a crucial role in delivering a phenomenal level of success to the club’s supporters.

“We would sincerely like to thank Celtic Football Club for granting Scott this testimonial match and, of course, we are very grateful to the FAI and Martin O’Neill for agreeing to travel to Glasgow to take part in this celebration of one of the club’s most successful players and greatest servants.”

Tickets are likely to prove hard to come by on this occasion and the association has said that the issues of how they are allocated and distributed will be addressed in the coming weeks. They will go on sale to Celtic fans on Wednesday, priced £24 and £9 (various concessions) with season ticket holders having until April 11th to purchase a maximum of two each after which remaining seats will be put on general sale.

Ireland are already scheduled to play end of season friendlies France in Paris on Monday, May 28th and the USA back in Dublin on June 2nd.