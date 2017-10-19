Ireland v Denmark tickets to go on public sale

Tickets for Ireland’s second leg World Cup playoff encounter with Denmark at the Aviva stadium will go on public sale on Friday – but only premium level seats will be available at a price of €120.

The clash on Tuesday November 14th – which is set to decide who goes to next year’s finals in Russia – has already seen phenomenal demand for tickets during the pre-sale period for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members, Jack Charlton Lounge patrons and Three customers, during which all tickets sold out in seven minutes.

The public sale will start at 11am on Friday, October 20th on Ticketmaster.ie with just a limited number of tickets available.

Meanwhile, the FAI remains in negotiations with the Danish FA in the hope of increasing the Irish allocation for the first leg in Copenhagen (Saturday, November 11th) to just less than 4,000.

The current allocation of five per cent – set by Fifa – would provide 1,900 tickets for Irish fans but, with many more expected to travel to the Danish capital, the FAI are hopeful of increasing it to 3,800 (10 per cent), in return for a 10 per cent allocation for Danish fans travelling to Dublin.

Applications for first leg tickets must be submitted before Monday, October 23 at 5pm via http://away.fai.ie.