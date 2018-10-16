Ireland U19s secure comeback win over Dutch to secure top spot

Republic of Ireland Under-19 2 Netherlands Under-19 1

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 in Longford and top Group 10 in the Uefa Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round.

Goals from Adam Idah and Will Ferry secured top spot for Ireland in their group ahead of the Elite Round in March, after previously beating Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands.

The Dutch took the lead in Longford’s City Calling Stadium through striker Ole Romenij on 15 minutes as Maarten Stekelenburg’s side looked on course to top the group.

Ireland equalised just before the half-hour mark. Brilliant link-up play by Lee O’Connor and Troy Parrott saw Jason Knight’s shot parried into Idah’s path. The striker got his shot away just ahead of goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar to score his second goal of the qualifying round.

The winner came 20 minutes from full-time when Ferry’s shot beat Schendelaar to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Ireland Under-19 head coach Tom Mohan spoke post-match of his delight at the performance.

“It was great to win the game. The boys showed great character and resilience. It’s a great group. They know they can play against the best of teams,” Mohan said.

“We defended really well, right from the front to the back. We limited the Dutch to very few chances. We had numerous chances and could have scored more.”

Mohan was delighted with the support the side received in Longford over the three games.

“We had fantastic facilities. The club put in a massive effort for all three games, especially to make sure Saturday’s game went ahead.”

The draw for the Elite Round will take place in Nyon on December 6th.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Brian Maher (St Patrick’s Athletic); Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United, capt), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Jack James (Luton Town); Conor Coventry (West Ham), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers); Jason Knight (Derby County), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Will Ferry (Southampton); Adam Idah (Norwich City).

Replacements: Jonathan Afolabi (Southampton) for Idah (80 mins), Ali Reghba (Bohemians) for Ferry (88 mins).

NETHERLANDS: Jasper Schendelaar (AZ); Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Kik Pierie (Heerenveen, capt), Juan Familio-Castillo (Chelsea); Ludovit Reis (Groningen), Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax); Mohammed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Daishawn Redan (Chelsea), Ole Romenij (Nijmegen).

Replacements: Mohamed Mallahi (Utrecht) for Gravenberch (60 mins), Ian Smeulers (Feyenoord) for Romenij, Wouter Burger (Feyenoord) for Reis (both 71 mins).

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia).