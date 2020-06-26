Ireland to play three Sunday games during Nations League campaign

The Republic of Ireland have been handed a string of Sunday afternoon kick-offs in their Nations League fixture list which has been confirmed by Uefa.

As had been originally planned, Stephen Kenny’s side will kick-off their campaign in Sofia on September 3rd, then face Finland at the Aviva stadium on Sunday the 6th at 5pm.

After the Euro2020 playoff semi-final away to Slovakia on October 8th, Wales will then come to Dublin on Sunday the 11th for what will be a 2pm kick-off after which Ireland will travel to Helsinki for the second game against Finland on the 14th.

If Kenny’s side progresses to the playoff final in will be on November 12th, the first of three games that month with Wales away, again a Sunday 5pm kick-off, following on the 15th and Bulgaria at home on Wednesday the 18th wrapping up what will be a busy, and hugely important, spell for the new manager.

Ireland’s autumn fixtures

(All times Irish)

Thursday, September 3rd

Nations League: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm

Sunday, September 6th

Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Finland, 5pm

Thursday, October 8th

Euro 2020 playoff semi-final: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm

Sunday, October 11th

Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Wales, 2pm

Wednesday, October 14th

Nations League: Finland v Republic of Ireland, 5pm

Thursday, November 12th

Euro 2020 playoff final

Sunday, November 15th

Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland, 5pm

Wednesday, November 18th

Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 7.45pm