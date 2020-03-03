Ireland to face Wales, Finland and Bulgaria in Nations League

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales yet again in the Nations Cup, with the draw in Amsterdam on Tuesday also seeing Finland and Bulgaria included in Pool 4 of League B.

Ireland failed to win any games in the inaugural competition, losing twice to Wales and also drawing twice with Denmark.

Mick McCarthy’s side will compete in Pool 4, while Northern Ireland have been drawn in Pool B1 along with Austria, Norway and Romania.

Scotland will play in Pool B2 with the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel, while Pool B3 is comprised of Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Hungary.

In League A, England have been drawn with Belgium, Denmark and Iceland.

LEAGUE A

Group A1: Poland, Bosnia, Italy, Netherlands

Group A2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group A3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group A4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group B2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group B3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group B4: Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Wales

LEAGUE C

Group C1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group C2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group C3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group C4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group D2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

Nations League – All you need to know

What is the Nations League all about again?

The main purpose of the Nations League is to reduce the number of meaningless friendlies and bring an additional competitive element to international football.

Is it linked to World Cup qualification?

Yes. Once the winners and runners-up from regular qualifying for the 2022 finals in Qatar are known, the two highest-ranked Nations League group winners who did not qualify for the World Cup directly or finish as a group runner-up join the 10 runners-up in a two-round playoff system. This system will produce a further three teams to join the 10 group winners in Qatar.

Is there promotion and relegation?

Yes, teams who finish bottom in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated, while there will be relegation playoffs in League C.

What is the format?

Teams compete in four-team groups based on rankings – for instance the top 16 teams in the Uefa rankings compete in League A. Teams play home and away between September and November 2020. The winners of the groups in League A will contest the Nations League finals in June 2021.