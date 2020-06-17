Ireland to face Slovakia in Euro 2020 playoffs on October 8th

Ireland’s Euro2020 playoff game away to Slovakia has been confirmed by Uefa for October 8th with the any final pencilled in for the 12th of November. Both fixtures would kick off ‘triple headers’ of games for Stephen Kenny’s side.

The Nations League campaign now looks set to begin as originally planned with a trip to Bulgaria on September 3rd followed by a home game against Finland three days later. Ireland’s games in the competition scheduled for October and November will be put back by at least a day because of the playoff matches having to be accommodated.

Those in October – at home to Wales then away to Finland – now look set to be played on the 11th and 14th respectively, 24 hours later than originally envisaged. The November group fixtures away to Wales, then at home to Bulgaria, seem to be on course for the 15th and 18th respectively; two days later than initially planned. The FAI has yet to confirm these dates.

The number of fans allowed to attend games will be dictated by local restrictions at the time, with Uefa saying that they will monitor the situation in the run up to the fixtures while being guided by the public health authorities and regulations in the many different countries involved. The FAI is hoping to have around 18,500 at the game against Finland.

Speaking after a meeting of Uefa’s Executive Committee on Wednesday, the organisation’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, and other officials confirmed that this season’s Champions League will be completed between August 12th and 23rd in Portugal by way of an eight-team tournament with the Europa League and Women’s Champions league to be finished up broadly similar fashion in Germany and Spain respectively.

The list of host cities for the next few finals in both competitions has essentially been redrawn with everything put back one year but the Super Cup remains more or less unaltered and so Belfast will still get to stage the game in 2021 as originally planned.

Ceferin said that a decision will be taken ahead of the draw for the club mini-tournaments this summer as to what, if any, fans will be allowed to attend the various matches.

“We don’t know now if only local fans, or no fans (will be able to be in the stadiums) or whether fans of the clubs will be able to travel,” said Ceferin. “If we were to decide now then we would hold the games with no fans but the situation is changing every day and we will decide before the draw.”

The qualifying stages of the European club competitions will kick off for Irish sides on August 18th or 19th when Dundalk take part in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. The preliminary rounds of both it and the Europa league will, it has been confirmed, be comprised of one leg ties with the venue for the single matches to be decided at the time the draw is made.

If Dundalk are successful then they will be back in action the following week when Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will also be involved in the Europa League. There will then be a break for the international window before the competitions resume in mid September.

The play-off round of the Champions League will be played over two legs, as normal, and the group stages of both tournaments will get under way in October.

In the women’s competition, Peamount United will feature in a mini tournament between October 7th and 13th with the club finding out who they are to face in early September.

Euro 2020 playoffs

Semi-finals (October 8th)

Slovakia v Ireland

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Final (November 12th)

Slovakia/Ireland v Bosnia & Herzegovina/Northern Ireland