Ireland to face Portugal in World Cup qualifying 

The Republic of Ireland will face Portugal and Serbia in qualifying Group A for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This evening’s draw pitted Stephen Kenney’s side, who were among the third seeds, against top seeds Portugal and Serbia from Pot 2.

Luxembourg and Azerbaijan will complete the group.

The qualifiers will take place between March and November next year. Qualification play-offs will be played in March 2022.

In total, 13 European countries will feature at Qatar 2022. These will be the 10 group winners, plus three further countries via the play-offs. The play-offs will feature the 10 group runners-up, alongside the two sides ranked highest in the 2020-21 Nations League who have not already qualified as a group winner or secured a runner-up spot.

Those 12 teams will be split into three separate paths, with the winner of each booking a ticket to Qatar.

For the first time ever the World Cup will be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid the intense summer heat in the Middle East.

