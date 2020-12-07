Ireland to discover World Cup qualifying opponents

The road to Qatar 2022 begins for the Republic of Ireland later this afternoon on Monday as the World Cup qualifying draw takes place. Stephen Kenny’s side will be in Pot 3 for the draw in Zurich and face a tough task to qualfify for the finals.

Where is it happening, and what time does it start?

As with most events in 2020, the draw ceremony will be a virtual event staged in Zurich, the home city of world governing body and World Cup organisers Fifa. It is due to start at 5pm Irish time.

How will it work?

The 55 nations will be split between 10 groups, five containing five teams and five containing six teams. The teams will be placed in six seeding pots, with pot one containing the highest-ranked sides and pot six the lowest.

Who is in which pot?

England are among the top seeds, with Wales in the second pot. Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland are all in the third pot, opening up the possibility of some old rivalries being renewed.

When does qualifying start?

The first three matches will be played between March 24th and March 31st 2021 with qualifying finishing up on November 16th after a blitz of seven matches in two and a half months. The playoffs will take place between March 24th and 29th 2022.

What are the best and worst case scenarios for Ireland?

Defending World Cup champions France tore through their Nations League group with five wins and just one draw to top the standings ahead of Portugal, Croatia and Sweden so, safe to say, they’d pose quite a test for Ireland.

In Pot 2, Poland held their own in a very strong Nations League group of Italy, Netherlands and Bosnia & Herzegovina and would probably best be avoided.

In Pot 4, Bosnia & Herzegovina were relegated in the Nations League but they were in League A so they’re no pushover, while Armenia are the best ranked team in Pot 5. A five-team group could also work against Ireland as it means there’s no sixth seeded team to (hopefully) pick up two wins from.

A more favourable draw might see Croatia come out of Pot 1 after they endured a dismal Nations League campaign, losing five of their six games and only beating Sweden. After a close Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava, Stephen Kenny would likely fancy another crack at them from Pot 2.

On a similar vein, Bulgaria - in Pot 4 - didn’t look like any great shakes in the two Nations League draws against Ireland and, with a bit more time under Kenny and a full squad available, at least four points from two games wouldn’t be too much to ask for.

Below that, Andorra - always considered one of the minnows of European qualifying - have made it into Pot 5 while in Pot 6 (realistically it should be six points no matter who comes out of this pot) San Marino are the lowest ranked team in Europe.

Possible worst case: France, Poland, Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Armenia.

Possible best case: Croatia, Slovakia, Ireland, Bulgaria, Andorra, San Marino.

How many teams qualify?

In total, 13 European countries will feature at Qatar 2022. These will be the 10 group winners, plus three further countries via the play-offs. The play-offs will feature the 10 group runners-up, alongside the two sides ranked highest in the 2020-21 Nations League who have not already qualified as a group winner or secured a runner-up spot. Those 12 teams will be split into three separate paths, with the winner of each booking a ticket to Qatar.

When will the tournament take place?

For the first time ever the World Cup will be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid the intense summer heat in the Middle East.