Ireland striker David McGoldrick announces international retirement
Sheffield United player ‘to concentrate on his club career and family’
David McGoldrick scored his only goal for the Republic of Ireland in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has suffered a major blow after Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick announced his retirement from international football.
According to an FAI statement, the 32-year-old made the decision “to concentrate on his club career and family” after making 14 appearances since his debut in the 4-1 friendly win over the United States in November 2014.
McGoldrick scored his only goal for Ireland in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in September 2019 in a qualifier for Euro 2020. His performances in that campaign earned him the international player of the year award.
