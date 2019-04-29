Ireland squad for Under-17 Euros announced

Colin O’Brien has named his Ireland squad for the Under-17 European Championships which get underway on Friday May 3rd.

Ireland are the host nation, and will play their Group A fixtures in Tallaght and Waterford as they bid to improve on consecutive quarter-final finishes in 2017 and 2018.

The hosts will face Greece, Czech Republic and Belgium in Group A. O’Brien is currently in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of forward Troy Parrott.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and attacker Festy Ebosele both return to the squad, after recently earning call-ups to the Under-21 and Under-19 set-ups respectively.

Ahead of the tournament, O’Brien said: “I can’t stress it enough to the public, this really is the biggest competition that they can play in. It’s the best of the best in Europe coming to Ireland - there is going to be some serious quality on the doorstep and we have some quality in our team as well.

“Even for our own development, to play in front of an Irish crowd, getting behind the team, we know how well our supporters get behind our teams, and we really need that. We will need that 12th man, because tournament football is demanding, you have three games in seven days.”

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Harry Halwax (Derby County)

Defenders: Sean McEvoy (Ballinmallard United), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Luke Turner (Aberdeen), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Brandon Holt (St Patrick’s Athletic), Seamas Keogh (Southampton), Ronan McKinley (Derry City), Sean Kennedy (Sunderland), Festy Ebsoele (Derby County)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joshua Giurgi (Norwich City)

Group A fixtures:

Friday, May 3rd: Republic of Ireland v Greece, Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 7.0pm)

Monday, May 6th: Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, RSC Waterford (kick-off 7.0pm)

Thursday, May 9th: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 7.0pm)