Ireland squad arrive in Sofia after receiving all-clear in Covid-19 testing

Stephen Kenny’s side will take on Bulgaria on Thursday night

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with assistant Keith Andrews during a training session at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with assistant Keith Andrews during a training session at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad arrived in Sofia on Tuesday night after receiving negative results from the latest round of Uefa tests for Covid-19.

Ireland play Bulgaria in their opening Uefa Nations League game on Thursday night (7.45pm) before hosting Finland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (5.0pm).

The Irish team are currently operating in a Uefa bubble after the FAI received a derogation from the Government for elite teams.

FAI medical director, Dr Alan Byrne said: “This latest round of negative results is very welcome. We have adhered to all HSE and Uefa guidelines and we again thank the Government for their support to allow us to compete in the Uefa Nations League this week.”

