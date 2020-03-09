Ireland’s playoff in Slovakia may be played behind closed doors

A decision on whether to play the Euro 2020 playoff between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland on March 26th behind closed doors is likely to be taken over the coming days according to a senior official at the Slovak embassy in Dublin.

Acknowledging that the growing number of cases of the coronavirus in both countries poses a real threat to the game going ahead as originally planned., deputy head of mission, Branislav Pochaba, said: “At the moment we don’t know what will happen with the game, but I think some decisions will be taken soon, probably within the next few days.

“We had the first confirmed case [of Covid-19] a week ago and there been five up until Sunday so it is spreading right now and the situation is developing. Many of the secondary schools are to be closed for the next week to 10 days and it has just been announced that the theatres are to close. Every 10 to 20 minutes something else seems to pop up in terms of news.

“There are no restrictions in place so far [in respect of the game], but it is likely that the ice hockey team in Bratislava will play its playoff game without an audience. New precautions are being taken but we will see in the coming days.”

The Slovak FA is also reported locally to have agreed that it will abide by the recommendations of the local government with regard to the game.

Aside from the school closures, five universities in the capital Bratislava have suspended classes and the city has shut down its art galleries, museums and libraries. Flights between Slovak cities and Italian ones have been suspended and all school trips overseas have been banned. The government has also asked the country’s conference of bishops to consider restricting larger religious services, according to The Slovak Spectator.

Uefa said last week that it was monitoring the situation and its clear message was that it would abide by the decisions taken by public authorities in host nations. Already a number of domestic leagues have been postponing games or having them played behind closed doors and it has been confirmed that two of this week’s Champions League fixtures – Valencia against Atalanta on Tuesday and the meeting of PSG and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday – will go ahead without spectators.

Around 2,500 Irish fans are expected to attend the game if it is allowed to go ahead as originally intended with the FAI due to distribute 2,200 tickets to regular fans and officials from clubs, leagues and other affiliates.