Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff confirmed for Bratislava

Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia will take place in the newly-redevloped Tehelné pole stadium in Bratislava.

The Slovaks played all of their qualifiers in nearby Trnava and haven’t played a competitive game in Bratislava since 2015 as the ground was being renovated.

However, after a friendly against Paraguay in October went off well as a trial run, they will host Ireland at the 22,500-seater stadium in the capital on March 26th.

That means that Ireland fans will be allocated a minimum of 1,125 tickets as per Uefa guidelines of five per cent but the FAI have said that they are negotiating in the hope of securing more.

In the past up to 10 per cent of the ground has been allocated to Irish fans (in this case that would be 2,250) and outgoing FAI president Donal Conway said at the draw last month that it could be possible.

“That has to be negotiated,” said Conway at the time.

“They’re obliged to provide us with 5per cent of the tickets (1,125) but conversations are going on about accessing further tickets.

“They’re not obliged to give us any more so it would be something we negotiate.

“It’s a new stadium and a new pitch and it’s my understanding that there had been some teething difficulties.”