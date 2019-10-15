Ireland’s Aaron Connolly to start against Switzerland

Aaron Connolly will make his first Republic of Ireland start in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier clash against Switzerland.

The game will go ahead on despite torrential rain in Geneva. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak carried out a pitch inspection at around 6.50pm local time, with standing water on isolated areas of the playing surface at the Stade de Geneva following an unrelenting downpour which started during the early hours.

However, with the rain having finally stopped as Marciniak and his assistants carried out their inspection, he gave the go-ahead. Victory for Mick McCarthy’s men would guarantee their place at next summer’s finals and leave the Swiss, who are ranked 11th in the world, relying on the play-offs.

McCarthy rewarded teenager Connolly for his debut day cameo in Tbilisi with a first start for his country in one of three changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Georgia on Saturday.

Enda Stevens returns to the team after suspension. Alan Browne comes into midfield, while there is a first senior international start for Aaron Connolly!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/G6alOr12uO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 15, 2019

The 19-year-old Brighton striker was included along with left-back Enda Stevens on his return from suspension and midfielder Alan Browne in place of Callum Robinson, Matt Doherty and Conor Hourihane.

Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic named the same 11 men with whom he started in Denmark at the weekend as he looked to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat in Copenhagen.

Switzerland: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Lichtsteiner, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Embolo, Seferovic, Mehmedi. Subs: Omlin, Benito, Landry Mvogo, Comert, Drmic, Freuler, Fernandes, Gavranovic, Steffen, Sow, Lang, Mbabu.

Rep of Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Stevens, Hendrick, Whelan, Browne, Connolly, Collins, McClean. Subs: Long, Cullen, Robinson, Williams, O’Hara, O’Dowda, Maguire, Doherty, Travers, Judge, Hourihane.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)