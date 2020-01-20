Ireland fans to receive 2,200 allocation for Slovakia play-off

FAI confirm they have secured more tickets than expected for travelling supporters

The new National Stadium in Bratislava, where Ireland take on Slovakia in March. Photograph: Sam Bagnall/Getty

The FAI has secured 2,200 for the Euro 2020 play-off game in Slovakia on March 26th, around 1,000 more than the hosts were obliged under competition rules to provide to Irish fans at their new 22,500 seat national stadium in Bratislava.

The association here says that two thirds of the tickets will be made available to independent supporters registered with it through supporters’ clubs or Fans’ Direct.

The tickets will be allocated on the basis on individuals’ records of attending eight of Ireland’s nine away games (Turkey, France, Denmark, Wales, Poland, Denmark, Georgia and Switzerland) over the course of 2018 and ‘19. The game away to Gibraltar has been excluded as, the FAI says, it was oversubscribed and it does not want fans who missed out then to be disadvantaged now.

In its statement, the association says that a further 20 per cent of tickets will be reserved for: “supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members” with the remainder being made available to Abbey Travel for packages.

Applications may be made from Monday until midnight on Sunday the 26th at fai.ie/away. The association says that the process for applications for a possible play-off final (away to Bosnia Herzegovina or Northern Ireland) will open over the coming weeks.

