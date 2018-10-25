Ireland fall to 33rd in Fifa world rankings

O’Neill’s side have won just one of their last nine games
Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland side are 33rd in the latest rankings. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The Republic of Ireland have fallen another three places in the Fifa world rankings, dropping to 33rd in the list announced on Thursday following the recent Nations League disappointments.

The 0-0 stalemate with Denmark was followed by a 1-0 defeat at home to Wales and continues a trend which has seen Martin O’Neill’s side win just one of their last nine games.

Even a win in Copenhagen against next month may not be enough to avoid relegation to the third tier of the Nations League which will cost Ireland a seeding in qualification for Euro 2020.

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in the world rankings while tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers thanks to their first two competitive wins this month.

Belgium and France had been tied at the top last month and while both sides won one game and drew another in October, the Belgians moved ahead by a single point under the formula for calculating the rankings. Brazil, one of only two non-European sides in the top 10 along with Uruguay, remain third, followed by Croatia and England.

Gibraltar, who only became Fifa members in 2016, rose eight places to their best ranking of 190th thanks to their Nations League wins in Armenia and at home Liechtenstein.

