Ireland 0 Wales 1: Ireland player ratings

24 Darren Randolph

A quick save from a Tyler Roberts backheel in the first half was his only real workout until the goal which he probably could have done better for. Wilson’s free kick hit the net on Randolph’s side and wasn’t right in the corner but the goalkeeper was left flat-footed. Rating: 5.

4 Shane Duffy

He’ll always be one of Ireland’s main scoring threats and he managed to hit the target with his first header from a corner. However, few chances presented themselves after that and his late effort from 30 yards out will not go down as one of his finer moments when there were better options available. Rating: 5.

21 Kevin Long

Booked for a late tackle on Brooks when he was caught way up the pitch in the first half and needed to break down a possible attack. Didn’t have too much to do in the first half as Wales started very slowly and was sacrificed with 15 minutes to go in place of Scott Hogan. Rating: 6.

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers shows a yellow card to Long. Photo: Paul Faith/Getty Images

20 Richard Keogh

A poor clearance in the second half almost allowed Wales to get in with the Ireland defenders caught out of possession but they were saved by a poor cross. Looked off the pace at times and out of position with the youthful Welsh attack bearing down on Ireland’s defence a number of times in the second half. Rating: 5.

2 Matt Doherty

Got down the right well when he had the chance even though a lot of Ireland’s play came on the opposite side. Seemed to have a lot more freedom to attack in comparison to Saturday and that allowed him to perform better. Won a few corners and generally looked promising. With positives few and far between the Wolves man is definitely one. Rating: 7.

3 Cyrus Christie

Should have done better with a shot from the edge of the box after 10 minutes with Hennessey out of position but his effort was weak and allowed the goalkeeper to save. However, he looked comfortable enough in midfield, despite it only being his second game there in 12 years, and was one of the brighter sparks. Rating: 7.

22 Harry Arter

His usual bustling play stopped Davies and Roberts on separate occasions when they were in good positions. His rash sliding tackle on Roberts gave Wales the free-kick which led to Wilson’s goal. However, late on he did show great heart to get back and foil a Welsh three-on-two attack. Rating: 6.

11 James McClean

Typical lung-busting runs down the left early on forced a corner and most of Ireland’s attacking threat came down his side. A few heavy tackles earned him a deserved yellow card which means he will miss next month’s trip to Denmark. Made a huge run back late on to save what looked like a certain Welsh goal. Possibly could have done better with a late volley which went straight at Hennessey. Rating: 8.

McClean shoots at goal late on. Photo: : Niall Carson/PA Wire.

13 Jeff Hendrick

Didn’t affect the game too much in the midfield, as has been the case a lot lately and looked sloppy in possession with a few passes going straight out of play. However, he almost fashioned a chance in the second half with some lovely footwork to get a shot away which was saved. A terrible delivery from a free kick in a good position late on scuppered a decent chance. Rating: 6.

14 Callum Robinson

The youngster looks tidy on the ball and is one of the few creative players we have. He looks to have the ability to find pockets of space in good areas, something Ireland are really missing. Provided some creativity and the decision to bring him off on the hour mark was roundly booed. Rating: 7.

18 Aiden O’Brien

Struggled to get into the game as he was outshone by Robinson but did combine well with his strike partner for a chance in the first half. However, his involvement was limited, partly due to lack of service and he only lasted until just past half-time in the end. Rating: 5.

Substitutes

Seán Maguire got a long-awaited opportunity after a difficult start to the season but struggled to get into the game. His header in the late stages to set up Scott Hogan was well won but the Aston Villa man couldn’t get the power required. Shane Long was booked for diving when it looked like he probably could have nicked the ball away. Rating: 6.

Manager

Martin O’Neill’s tactics still seems very unsure and it translates to the players who don’t look comfortable in the system at all. Bringing Robinson off was a strange move while there seemed to be little cohesion to the change of tactics to go all out attack. The pressure on this management team continues to build. Rating: 5.