Ireland 0 Finland 1: Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph

A fine performance from Ireland’s number one, who held his nerve to keep Teemu Pukki at bay in the first half before keeping his side alive with a string of smart saves in the second. Rating: 8

Matt Doherty

There were flashes going forward - a fine ball to play in Callum Robinson for example - but again not enough to suggest he deserves to keep his place ahead of Séamus Coleman going forward. Rating: 6

Robbie Brady and Matt Doherty after Ireland’s defeat to Finland. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/EPA

Shane Duffy (capt)

Provided the usual presence in both boxes and made a few key interventions. Wasn’t to be the hero again this time however, missing a golden chance towards the death as he headed a Robbie Brady corner over the bar. Rating: 6

John Egan

Saw plenty of the ball as Ireland looked to play from the back and he covered well late on to prevent Pukki from doubling Finland’s lead. Remains first choice alongside Duffy. Rating: 6

Enda Stevens

Was guilty of playing Pukki onside as the Norwich striker nearly gave Finland the lead in the first-half. Delivery was poor by his standards and he was caught napping at the back post for Jensen’s goal. Rating: 5

Jayson Molumby

A proud day for Molumby but the 21-year-old was a bit of a passenger on his international debut. Booked shortly after Finland’s goal as his frustration showed but will be far stronger for the experience. Rating: 6

Jayson Molumby made his Ireland debut against Finland. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Harry Arter

Struggled to assert for much of the match as the game passed Ireland’s midfield by. Tried to grab things by the scruff of the neck towards the end, forcing Hradecky into a save, but it was too little too late. Rating: 5

Robbie Brady

Typically tidy on the ball but Ireland’s midfield struggled for control - Finland’s winner being a case in point. His set-piece delivery was mixed but he put a late corner on a plate for Duffy. Rating: 6

Callum O’Dowda

It took him a while to grow into the game but he when he did he impressed, hunting Finland down off the ball and showing a few tidy touches on it. Curled a shot just wide before being forced off injured just shy of the hour mark. Rating: 6

Adam Idah

The Norwich striker was handed a second-consecutive start and ran hard off the ball, but he was largely starved of decent service. It’s tough for a young striker when you only receive the ball with your back to goal. Rating: 6

Aaron Connolly

After a frustrating first half Connolly burst out of the gate after the interval. He missed a couple of chances but his shift in intensity lifted those around him and he was at the heart of most of Ireland’s bright moments. Rating: 7

Finland defender Leo Vaisanen is pressed by Ireland’s Aaron Connolly. Photograph: Lorrain O’Sullivan/Getty/AFP

Substitutes

Callum Robinson was a livewire on arrival and should have scored after being perfectly played in by Doherty. David McGoldrick also helped lift things but James McClean didn’t have enough time to assert. Rating: 7

Manager

Defeat will sting, but these are very early days for Stephen Kenny. His midfield experiment didn’t work out but he will have learned a lot about the players he has at his disposal over the last 180 minutes. Rating: 7