Ireland 0 Denmark 0: Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph: An assured performance from Ireland’s number one. Brave when clattered by Delaney in the first half and commanded his area well as Denmark took the upper hand. Rating: 7

Shane Duffy: Missed Ireland’s best chance in the first half, heading wide, and a late mistake nearly let Denmark in. On the whole, though, he marshalled Ireland’s back three well. Rating: 6

Richard Keogh: Limitations on the ball were horribly exposed, with Ireland’s back three narrow and rigid throughout. But ultimately, he captained O’Neill’s side to a sorely needed clean sheet. Rating: 6

Kevin Long blocks a late Yussuf Poulsen shot. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kevin Long: Was often left exposed by makeshift wingback McClean but was accomplished throughout and dealt with the lurking threat of Poulsen well. The pick of Ireland’s back three. Rating: 7

Matt Doherty: Must have been strange switching from a ball playing Wolves side to Ireland’s kick and rush. Didn’t have much license going forward, was nearly caught out by a Dalsgaard cross late in the first half. Rating: 6

Cyrus Christie: Performed admirably having been deployed in an unfamiliar midfield role. Screened well but was predictably caught out of position on a few occasions. Had Ireland’s best effort, forcing a sharp save from Schmeichel. Rating: 7

Cyrus Christie draws a save from Kasper Schmeichel during Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Denmark. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Harry Arter: Booked after eight minutes and was quiet after that, doing plenty of the usual running and harrying but unable to make a telling contribution on the ball. Made one key clearance off the line from Kjaer’s header. Rating: 6

Callum O’Dowda: Took a knock early on and struggled to assert himself. Bar a couple of set pieces and one jinking run the game passed him by and he was hooked at half-time. Rating: 5

James McClean: Spent much of his time at wingback having to defend given the Ireland back three’s reluctance to push up. Flashed sporadically but was ultimately wasted as a glorified leftback. Rating: 6

Jeff Hendrick: Played to the whistle after an early Arter injury but missed a one-on-one before facing the wrath of the Danes. Played off Shane Long, when Ireland needed ball players in midfield. Rating: 6

Shane Long: Worked tirelessly as usual, holding the ball up excellently and chasing countless lost causes. Made the chance for Christie but ultimately the lack of quality around him was telling. Rating: 7

Callum Robinson delivered a bright cameo as Ireland and Denmark produced a stalemate in Dublin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The bench: Callum Robinson’s cameo was excellent - he chased, pressed and got bums off soaked Aviva seats, showing glimpses of quality which briefly had the Danes rattled. Enda Stevens added balance, Aidan O’Brien came on at the death. Rating: 7

The manager: Looked to have picked the right players, only to then play them in the wrong positions. Ireland lacked ambition on the whole, but it was vital O’Neill steadied the ship and a point ensures that. Rating: 6