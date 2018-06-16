Iceland expose Argentina’s feet of clay

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as World Cup newcomers Iceland marked their debut in style with a famous 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Saturday. The result throws Group D wide open ahead of tonight’s meeting of Croatia and Nigeria.

After Birkir Bjarnason missed an early chance to put Iceland ahead, Sergio Aguero scored his first World Cup goal to put Argentina in front. However, the floodgates did not open as Alfred Finnbogason levelled inside four minutes.

With the score still locked at 1-1, Argentina talisman Messi had a penalty saved. It was relief for Iceland defender Hordur Magnusson, whose clumsy challenge saw Iceland concede the spot-kick. Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson threw himself to his right to deny the diminutive Barcelona forward, despite Messi getting a great deal of power onto the strike.

Full report from Keith Duggan in Moscow to follow