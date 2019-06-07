Hosts France get World Cup off to perfect start in Paris
Wendie Renard double helps see off South Korea at the Parc des Princes
France’s Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their third goal with team-mates during the Women’s World Cup match against South Korea at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
France 4 South Korea 0
France got off to a perfect start in the women’s World Cup as the hosts beat South Korea 4-0 in the opening game at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
Eugenie Le Sommer and captain Amandine Henry scored either side of a Wendie Renard double as 45,261 fans watched the one-sided encounter from the stands.
Le Sommer flicked a shot into the roof of the net after nine minutes, before Renard headed home twice in the 35th minute and in first-half stoppage time.
Henry wrapped up the scoring with five minutes remaining with a superbly curled shot that went into the far corner of the net.
Norway play Nigeria in Reims in the other Group A game on Saturday.