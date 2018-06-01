Group E: Neymar can inspire Brazil to a sixth trophy

Who are they?

The favourites come into this tournament with pressure on their shoulders like no other team knows. Brazil expects. Brazil always expects. They expect nothing less than victory and, after their 7-1 humiliation against Germany on home soil four years, they also expect a backlash.

And they could very well get one in with this rejuvenated team looking to add their names to the five Brazilian sides who have lifted the Jules Rimet trophy before them. Since the appointment of Tite in September 2016 Brazil have had 13 wins, three draws and just one single loss. The new manager has found a way to fit all of the superstars into the team and, crucially, keep Neymar happy. It all looks very positive for the South Americans. Can they possibly lift the trophy for the sixth time?

World Cup moment

How do you choose one? The list is so long that if you went down far enough you’d probably get to Ronaldo’s hairstyle in 2002 but let’s not mention that. Out of all of the memorable moments for the men in yellow it is the 4-1 victory over Italy in the 1970 final that stands out most and, in particular, the fourth goal. Many say Carlos Alberto’s strike launched the phrase “The Beautiful Game” and it is most certainly a beautiful thing. Eight outfield players combined in a mesmerising passing move up the pitch which results in the captain flashing a shot from the right across Enrico Albertosi and into the bottom corner. Brazil were champions for the third time, the icing on the cake coming in the form of the most beautiful goal ever scored at a World Cup. Until, of course, Niall Quinn bundled home that magnificent equaliser against Holland in 1990. Now that was true beauty.

How did they get here?

With ease. In the tough 10-team South American qualifying league Brazil absolutely coasted to a 10 point victory at the top of the table, in the process becoming the first team to qualify for Russia. Forty-one goals scored and just 11 conceded in 18 matches mounts up to an impressive tally with the highlight coming in a 3-0 win over fierce rivals Argentina.

The gaffer

Tite is a former midfielder who was forced to retire from the game at the age of 27 due to successive knee injuries but has since made a successful career in club management before taking over at Brazil in 2016. The 56-year-old has implemented a 4-1-4-1 formation with Neymar on the left, Casemiro playing a holding role and Marcelo and Dani Alves supplementing the attack from full back. So far it has worked perfectly. Whether it will do so on the biggest of stages is another story.

Tite has done an impressive job so far but Brazil managers are ranked on trophies only. Photo: TF-Images/Getty Images

The main man

It’s fair to say Neymar is not the quietest of characters with his entitlements at PSG forming a running narrative throughout the club season. Missed training sessions and matches due to birthday parties were accepted in Paris before a broken metatarsal ended his season in February. After resuming training with PSG in mid-May, the world’s most expensive player looks set to make his comeback on June 3rd for Brazil in their warm-up match against Croatia. After his injury in 2014 scuppered Brazil’s chances the weight of the nation will once again be on his shoulders this year. Like him or not, if he performs to his best he is more than capable of leading this team to a sixth World Cup. He will certainly be motivated to do so – at the age of 26 and at the (supposed) peak of his powers this is his best chance yet to overthrow Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the world football hierarchy.

The one to watch

He’s not exactly your typical one to watch but the resurgence of Paulinho this season has been quite something. The midfielder never quite made an impact at Tottenham in a previous life before jetting off to supposed obscurity and endless riches in China. However, he was hauled back by Barcelona where he excelled in the season just gone, helping them to a league and cup double. He has also been a key figure in the international team with Tite saying that he is one of his most trusted and important players.

The verdict

It’s hard to see Brazil not being right in the mix when the tournament is coming to an end. They should coast through a fairly favourable group and, if Germany are to top Group F as expected, Brazil will be heavy favourites in their second round clash. Semi-finals at the very least, anything less than lifting the trophy will be seen as a failure.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Geromel (Gremio), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Firmino (Liverpool), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Douglas Costa (Juventus).