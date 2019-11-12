Greece’s late equaliser sees Ireland drop first points of campaign

Greece 1 Republic of Ireland 1

Ireland dropped their first points in Euro 2021 qualifying Group I as they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Greece in Athens.

Greece 0-1 Ireland - Amber Barrett gives Ireland a well deserved lead with a wonderfully delicate lob to give Anthi Papakonstantinou no chance in the Greek goal. Follow it here https://t.co/hFTXszcDFT #rtesoccer #GREIRL #20x20 pic.twitter.com/YBATeS8fmX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 12, 2019

Vera Pauw’s side took an early lead through Amber Barrett after just 13 minutes and looked to be on course for all three points, but substitute Anastasia Spyridonidou hit the leveller in the third minute of added time.

The result leaves Ireland second in the group, five points behind leaders Germany having played a game fewer, with Greece three points further back in third.

Full report to follow