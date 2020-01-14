Government to meet with FAI’s bankers after ‘constructive’ Uefa talks

Minster for Sport Shane Ross believes ‘substantial progress’ will come this week

Updated: 49 minutes ago

FAI executive lead Paul Cooke (grey suit) with members of the Uefa delegation, including general secretary Theodore Theodoridis (red tie) outside Leinster House on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

FAI executive lead Paul Cooke (grey suit) with members of the Uefa delegation, including general secretary Theodore Theodoridis (red tie) outside Leinster House on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

Minister for Sport Shane Ross and a delegation from Government will meet with the Bank of Ireland on Wednesday in what appears to be an effort to persuade the financial institution to provide the backing required by the FAI without the cast-iron guarantees that the company has been seeking.

Ross described Tuesday’s meeting between Government and Uefa officials including general secretary Theodore Theodoridis and financial controller Josef Koller – at which the association was represented by recently appointed chairman of the board, Roy Barrett – as “constructive”.

He also said that all of the stakeholders are “absolutely determined” to resolve the association’s ongoing crisis but insisted that his position on a bailout or guarantee had not changed and that further talks would be required over the coming days.

“Uefa showed an enormous amount of goodwill,” Ross said after the meeting at Government Buildings which went on for around an hour. “They recognised their role as a stakeholder and their commitment there and the future of Irish football.

“I’m not going into details of exactly what they said as it’s very delicate at the moment but you can take it that everybody sees they will have skin in the game here and everybody is united in ensuring there will be a solution that is shared.”

Asked about a timeframe, Ross suggested that the various parties could make substantial progress towards a resolution over the course of this week.

“I don’t think it’s a long way away,” he said. “I think we’re talking about a very intensive time of negotiations and talks between the four parties in the next few days. I don’t think we’re talking about months or weeks, I think we’re talking about something happening fairly soon and getting a good result in the near future.”

He said that the Government would still not be providing the guarantee for €18 million sought by the association at the start of last month but he and Minister of State Brendan Griffin would make it clear to bank officials that they do not intend to allow the association to end up in examinership of liquidation.

“You’re not going to guarantee absolutely anything at this stage but if you have the four main parties, the stakeholders here, I’m determined that shouldn’t happen and I’m fairly confident the goodwill is there to ensure it doesn’t.

“We’re absolutely determined, as were Uefa and the FAI, and obviously in the interests of that staff, that examination (sic) is off the table, should be off the table. We’re also determined that liquidation is off the table.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.