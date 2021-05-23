Gerry McAnaney to serve a second term as FAI president

FAI president Gerry McAnaney will serve a second two year term having seen off fellow board member David Moran at today’s EGM.

McAnaney is believed to have received more than 60 percent of 131 votes cast by the General Assembly.

Paul Cooke, the former CEO of the Sunday Business Post, remains as vice president of the association despite a challenge from Ursula Scully of SFAI in a vote that framed Cooke as representing the League of Ireland clubs with Scully attempting to muster the full support of schoolboy/girl clubs around the country.

The FAI is also set to confirm six independent directors, including Packie Bonner, as part of their ongoing “governance reform” that reduces the number of ‘football family’ members from eight to six on the 12 person board.

More to follow.