Gareth Bale named in Wales squad for Denmark clash

Real Madrid forward missed the Nations League victory over Ireland
Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad for the Nations League clash with Denmark. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Gareth Bale was named in the Wales squad for their Nations League group decider against Denmark after missing last month’s international action.

The Real Madrid forward missed the high-profile friendly defeat to Spain and the Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin through muscle fatigue.

But Bale has featured in Real’s four games since the last international break and he is part of Ryan Giggs’ 26-man squad for the Denmark tie on November 16th and the away friendly with Albania four days later.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu are also back after missing the Ireland game.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies, suspended for the Denmark game, is omitted with Paul Dummett and Neil Taylor returning to offer options at left-back.

Chris Gunter is included and will eclipse Neville Southall’s record 92-cap Wales haul if he plays against Denmark and Albania.

There were also places for young Swansea winger Dan James and versatile Anderlecht defender or midfielder James Lawrence, who was in the youth academies at Arsenal and Ajax.

The Oxfordshire-born 26-year-old played for AS Trencin in Slovakia before joining Anderlecht in August.

