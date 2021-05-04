Former Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin dies aged 54
Midfielder earned 42 caps for the Republic and scored a famous goal at Windsor Park
Alan McLoughlin, pictured in 1993, has died aged 54. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Former Republic of Ireland footballer Alan McLoughlin has died with cancer, aged 54.
McLoughlin earned 42 international caps during the 1990s, scoring a crucial goal at Windsor Park which helped Ireland qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
He started as a trainee at Manchester United, before spells with Swindon Town and Portsmouth among other clubs.
