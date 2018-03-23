Former England women’s boss banned by Uefa for three games

Former England Women’s manager Mark Sampson has been banned for three games after intimidating a female Uefa official with a metal pole.

The 35-year-old was under investigation by Uefa before he was sacked by the Football Association on September 20th last year for “inappropriate and unacceptable” behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Uefa has now stated, in newly-published documents, that its disciplinary panel suspended Sampson for three games on September 21st following incidents during and after England’s 3-0 semi-final defeat to Holland at Euro 2017 on August 3rd in Enschede.

Sampson was banned for “insulting, aggressive and insistent actions”, including profane abuse.

He was alleged to have approached referee liaison officer Fijke Hoogendijk, when moving from the players’ tunnel towards the England dressing room and aimed verbal abuse at her. Hoogendijk was concerned that Sampson would “strike her” and felt “intimidated”, Uefa’s report said.

Sampson picked up a metal pole above his head before throwing it against the floor, Uefa said, before telling Hoogendijk: “I’m going to close the f****** door in your f****** face”.

Uefa’s report said Sampson was also abusive to the venue director during the match.

The FA disputed the claim Sampson had lifted the pole above his head, given its weight. The FA accepted he used inappropriate language.

Uefa said Sampson’s language and attitude “grossly violated the basic rules of decent conduct and his behaviour was insulting”. The report noted Sampson apologised for his conduct.

Sampson was replaced as national team boss by former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville, who was appointed in January.

– PA