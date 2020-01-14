Five carbon-friendly trips between Euro 2020 matches

Good value rail trips available on the continent

Eurostar now offers routes between London and Amsterdam. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eurostar now offers routes between London and Amsterdam. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 

Rome and Munich

Ticket booking: www.thetrainline.com

With just less than 1,000km between the cities this is an epic journey that will take you through Bavaria, Austria and the Dolomite mountains before continuing on to Rome or Munich. Each day there are a number of sleeper train options which leave in the evening and arrive the following morning. Ticket prices start at as little as €40 on some of those overnight services while there is also the option to travel through the day with one switch at Bologna.

London and Amsterdam

Ticket booking: www.eurostar.com

This journey became much easier in April 2018 when Eurostar began running trains through the Channel Tunnel between London and Amsterdam three times a day during the week and twice a day at weekends. Trains leave London St Pancras at 7.16am, 11.04am and 5.16pm each day of the week with the journey taking just less than five hours while, in the opposite direction, a switch is required in Brussels but there are seven services a day. Tickets from London start at £35 one-way and €59 one-way from Amsterdam.

London and Glasgow

Ticket booking: www.thetrainline.com

This is definitely one of the easiest journeys to make via train with up to 22 services going between London and Glasgow each day, taking on average four and a half hours and requiring no switches. Ticket prices vary quite a bit with some services available on June 15th, for example, for €48 for a standard ticket while others cost over €100. There are also overnight sleeper options leaving London at 9.15pm and 11.50pm each night during the week and 11.40pm in Glasgow going the other way.

Bucharest and Budapest

Ticket booking: From Bucharest: https://bileteinternationale.cfrcalatori.ro/ro/booking/search; from Budapest: www.mavcsoport.hu.

This is the longest journey on this list in terms of duration but, despite that, it can be done for a very reasonable price. Sleeper trains leave both cities each evening at 7.10pm in Budapest and 5.45pm in Bucharest, arriving the next morning. Prices start at €39 for a couchette or €59 for a bed on the overnight train while there are also options to travel through the day on a 15 hour+ epic journey through Transylvania and the Carpathian mountains for an unbelievably cheap price of €29.

Amsterdam and Munich

Ticket booking: www.bahn.de

There are a few options here with the easiest being via ICE high-speed train which requires just one change – sometimes at Mannheim and sometimes at Dusseldorf – for as little as €39.99, taking about seven and a half hours. Another potential option which is more expensive but allows a bit more sightseeing is to get a morning train from Amsterdam to Cologne (which takes about two hours and 40 minutes), have a day in Cologne and then board an overnight sleeper train at 9.21pm, arriving in Munich at 7.09am.

– This article is part of a series of consumer-based sports stories. If you have any queries, stories or issues regarding travel, tickets, sport on television or anything else you can email rcroke@irishtimes.com or via Twitter @Ruaidhri_Croke.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.