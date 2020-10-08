FAI yet to explain absence of Idah and Connolly from Slovakia playoff

The FAI has yet to clarify the reason for excluding Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly from the squad for the game in Bratislava but it is understood that the reason was coronavirus related with two members of association staff having tested positive for the virus over the past few days.

Both were present at a media event in Dublin on Monday which was attended by a number of players including Idah and Connolly. The following day one of the staff members present tested positive while the second case was confirmed in a subsequent round of testing undertaken in Bratislava.

With no suggestion at this stage that either of the two players actually tested positive themselves, it seems that they were withdrawn from the game on the basis that they were regarded as “close contacts” of one or both staff members.

It is believed that this may have been on the basis of time spent being interviewed for the association’s own media output.

The entire squad and support staff are due to be tested again after arriving home on Friday. It is not yet clear whether negative tests for the two players at that point will allow them to resume full participation in the squad and allow Stephen Kenny to select them for the Nations League games against Wales on Sunday and Finland next Wednesday.