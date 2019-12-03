FAI vice-president Paul Cooke takes on ‘executive lead’ role at association

FAI vice-president Paul Cooke has taken on the role of “executive lead” at the association with the accountant and former managing director of the Star newspaper effectively stepping in as temporary CEO after Minister for Sport Shane Ross blocked John Foley’s appointment over the weekend.

Cooke, who has a long history of involvement with the game and a good deal of experience in senior management positions at media companies, became centrally involved with the association in May when he was appointed to a finance sub-committee that was attempting to get to grips with the true state of the organisation’s finances.

He had previously been a long-time member of the association’s council, on which he represented what was then Waterford United. During the latter part of that time, he acquired a reputation for being a critic of John Delaney and was largely frozen out of things as a result.

He was elected as vice-president of the association in July, three months after the former chief executive had been put on “gardening leave” and was eventually one of the key figures in negotiating the deal that led to Delaney’s departure.

He has worked closely with association president Donal Conway in recent months and the pair appear to have developed a strong relationship.

He had previously sought to step into the full-time position but when the matter was discussed at board level last month it was decided that Foley would be the preferred option.

Foley’s last-minute withdrawal under pressure from Ross, however, left the organisation without an acting CEO at an absolutely critical time and members of the board decided at Monday’s meeting that he represented the most obvious short-term fix.

Staff, who have requested a meeting with Ross through the union representatives, were told the news on Tuesday afternoon when Cooke was due to address them. There is a suggestion that the appointment will only be for the matter of a few weeks, until an independent chairman of the board is appointed, but given the ongoing issues in relation to that, nobody is quite sure how long he might be in place for.

In the meantime, Cooke will report to Conway. He will meet the media on Thursday when the FAI’s accounts for 2018 are published and details of the deal with Delaney are made public.