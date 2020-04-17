FAI to extend nomination period for president and vice-president roles

The FAI are to extend the nomination process for the positions of president and vice-president due to the present Covid-19 restrictions.

The closing date for nominations to the two positions was originally Thursday, April 30th, but the FAI have acted to push back that date in light of the Government lockdown being extended to May 5th at the earliest.

The association’s independent chairman, Roy Barrett, has written to those members eligible to vote at this year’s AGM in Galway on July 25th

“In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Board of the FAI will review and determine a new date for nominations based on Government guidelines on the restriction of movement procedures which are currently in place until May 5th at the earliest,” read a statement released by the FAI on Friday afternoon.

“The Independent Chairperson has also informed AGM members that an extension of the current lockdown beyond the end of May could see the Board investigate other ways in which nominations can be submitted. It may also result in other arrangements for the AGM.”