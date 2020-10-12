FAI in talks with Uefa and HSE over availability after potential second false positive

The FAI is in talks with both Uefa and the HSE with regard to availability for Wednesday’s Nations League game in Helsinki of a player whose coronavirus test on Sunday night came back positive on Monday but who was then found to be negative when retested.

The first test was conducted by Uefa following the scoreless draw with Wales as part of the federation’s ongoing screening programme. When the association received the positive test on Monday it began to trace back through the player’s activity over the previous couple of days in order to establish what other squad members would have to be deemed “close contacts” and so excluded from the squad too.

In the wake, however, of what is now regarded by the association as a false positive involving one of its staff members in Bratislava – the incident that led to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah being excluded from the Euro2020 playoff game against Slovakia – the organisation’s medical personnel also proceeded with a second test for the player which came back negative.

The intention is, the association says, to test him again before departure for Finland on Tuesday morning and the hope is clearly that another negative test would pave the way to the player, and any others he might have been in close contact with, to be allowed to play a full part in the game.

“This negative result following a positive has been reported to Uefa and the HSE,” said FAI interim chief executive Gary Owens in a statement, “and we are in communication with both Uefa and the HSE regarding the player’s availability for the Finland game.”

The association said that it could not name the players involved.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Connolly had arrived back into Dublin after having been given permission by his club, Brighton and Hove Albion, to rejoin the Ireland squad.

Idah had been recalled the previous evening along with Ronan Curtis and Ryan Manning. Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight were called up from the under-21 squad which is currently in Pisa ahead of a European Championship game.

Kenny had lost five players – Alan Browne, John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Derrick Williams – for Sunday’s game against Wales with one having tested positive, the rest deemed “close contacts”.