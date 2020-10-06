FAI confirm member of Ireland's backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19

The FAI have confirmed a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia.

The member of staff - along with two identified close contacts - is asymptomatic according to the association.

All players and management have tested negative, with the Republic given the green light to fly to Bratislava on Tuesday as plannned by HSE.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“COVID-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well. The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

“Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon.”

Stephen Kenny’s side meet Slovakia on Thursday night knowing victory will put them one game away from a place in next summer’s delayed European Championships.

They are also due to meet Wales in Dublin in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday before a trip to play Finland on October 14th.