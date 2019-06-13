FAI board consider draft report into governance at Limerick meeting

The board of the Football Association of Ireland met in Limerick on Thursday to consider the draft report of the Governance Review Group, established with Sport Ireland.

Chairman of the Governance Review Group, Aidan Horan, set out the details of the interim report to the board. The interim report will now be forwarded by the FAI to Fifa and Uefa for review.

The full report of the Governance Review Group will be finalised by Friday, June 21st, and presented to FAI members and affiliates thereafter, ahead of the AGM in Trim on July 27th.