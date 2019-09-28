FAI board announces immediate resignation of John Delaney

The FAI has announced the resignation of John Delaney from his position with the association, almost five months after the 52-year-old went on gardening leave from the organisation.

In a statement, issued late on Saturday night, it was stated that: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland announces the resignation with immediate effect of Executive Vice-President and former CEO John Delaney. This follows talks between the parties. The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties.

“Mr. Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March of 2019 during which time the FAI became partners in the new Aviva Stadium. In 2017, he was elected to the UEFA Executive and in March of this year, he moved to a role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

“Both parties have agreed to make no further comment.”

The statement is bound to cause considerable consternation in Government circles, within the association itself and among supporters with the clear suggestion being that a substantial settlement has been reached with the man who was chief executive during a period in which the organisation’s finances declined to such an extent that, it is now apparent, huge support was required from Uefa.

Having initially sought to move Delaney from his position as chief executive to the specially created position of “Executive Vice President,” the association essentially acknowledged that his position was untenable when he declined to answer questions, citing legal advice, when representatives of the FAI appeared before a hearing of the Oireachtas Committee for Transport, Tourism and Sport on April 10th. Within a week he had gone on “gardening leave” amid revelations regarding his expenses, governance issues at the association and its huge indebtedness.

The belief at the time was that the association’s representatives found the proposed cost of an amicable departure unaffordable for an organisation that, it was becoming apparent, had a great many other challenge to deal with, but the tone of Saturday evening’s statement suggests that a great deal of money is still going to change hands.

Delaney, who had previously told another Dáil committee that working at the FAI was a privilege for its employees and not about the money, was on €360,000 per annum basic, plus expenses, the full extent of which are still not entirely apparent, and had a deal entitling him to a €2 million bonus if he stayed with the organisation until 2021.

Any significant deal having been done at this stage, with a long list of investigations into the organisation’s governance and finances still ongoing, is likely to leave current president Donal Conway facing a great many questions and renewed calls for his resignation.

Conway, who was on the board for a decade and a half too and so was around when Delaney’s remuneration and bonus clauses were agreed, stayed on in spite of Minister Shane Ross and many others making it abundantly clear that they felt he should go.

Delaney’s position on the Uefa Executive Committee will now come under renewed scrutiny. He had been absent from a number of meetings over the past few months and had played no part in the Under-17 European championships despite the fact that they were staged here in Ireland and he had had a prominent role in the organisation’s Youth Committee.

Uefa, however, failed to respond to questions from The Irish Times last week regarding his more recent status, including suggestions that he had attended recent meetings in Ljubljana.